Six people - including one man from Yorkshire - will appear in court on today (Sep 4) charged with terrorism offences linked to alleged support for the banned group Palestine Action.

The charges relate to organising demonstrations in London, Manchester and Cardiff, and hosting 13 Zoom meetings between July and August, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

According to the CPS, they are:

– David Nixon, 39, from Barnsley, charged with five counts of managing a meeting to support a proscribed organisation, one count of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and four counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

– Timothy Crosland, 55, from Southwark, south-east London, who is charged with three counts of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and three counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

– Patrick Friend, 26, of Grange in Edinburgh, who is facing two counts of managing a meeting to support a proscribed organisation and one count of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

– Gwen Harrison, 48, from Kendal, Cumbria, who is accused of four counts of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and four counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

– Dawn Manners, 61, from Hackney, east London, accused of three counts of managing a meeting to support a proscribed organisation, two counts of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and two counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

– Melanie Griffith, 62, from Southwark, south-east London, who is facing seven counts of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and four counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

Palestine Action has carried out numerous attacks on premises

They have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “We have taken the decision to prosecute six individuals with offences under the Terrorism Act.

“These charges relate to Zoom meetings held between 10 July and 21 August 2025 at which it is alleged that public gatherings were arranged in support of Palestine Action, which people have been encouraged to attend.

“Public gatherings in support of Palestine Action were subsequently held in London, Manchester and Cardiff between 12 July and 9 August 2025, as well as a planned gathering due to take place on 6 September in London.

“We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command as they carried out their investigation leading to these charges.”

Mr Ferguson warned against social media commentary about the arrests online.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial,” he said.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

They were arrested on Tuesday, according to the Metropolitan Police, which is when campaign group Defend Our Juries – who have organised a series of demonstrations in support of Palestine Action – said five of its spokespeople had been arrested.

The charges come after Anthony Harvey, 59, appeared in private at Oban Sheriff Court in Scotland earlier on Wednesday accused of addressing a private meeting to encourage support for a proscribed organisation – Palestine Action.

Detective Chief Superintendent Helen Flanagan, head of operations for the Counter Terrorism Command, said: “While we cannot comment further on these specific cases now that they have been charged, I do want to reiterate that there are potentially serious consequences for those who are found guilty of an offence under the Terrorism Act.

“I therefore urge anyone considering showing public support towards Palestine Action, or indeed any other proscribed group, to reconsider.

“We know there is a great strength of feeling towards the situation in Palestine and thousands have been able and continue to be able to express their views through protest and demonstrations, without breaking counter-terrorism laws.