Pamela Teasdale: Yorkshire farmer's wife, 69, to stand trial for attempting to murder her husband
Pamela Teasdale appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the offence, which allegedly took place at the family farm near Rotherham in August.
The alleged victim was her husband Daniel, who is in his 70s. Although the couple separated in 2018, Mrs Teasdale gave the court Burne Farm in the village of Todwick, which Mr Teasdale’s family have run for three generations, as her address.
She was remanded in custody and will return to the same court for trial in March 2024.
The farmer suffered serious injuries in the incident, but further details were not given.
Earlier this year the Teasdales appeared in the High Court due to a four-year dispute over the ownership of a converted barn on their land.
During the hearing, it was said that Mrs Teasdale, who has two daughters, had asked her husband for a divorce, but wished to remain living at the farm to run a livery business.
One of the daughters and her family were living in the cottage, and Teasdale challenged a ruling made at the family court in Leeds that the daughter, Rebecca Carter, was entitled to the sole ownership of the barn once the mortgage had been paid off. The High Court appeal she submitted found in favour of Mrs Carter.
