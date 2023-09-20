A 69-year-old farmer’s wife is to stand trial for the attempted murder of her estranged husband.

Pamela Teasdale appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the offence, which allegedly took place at the family farm near Rotherham in August.

The alleged victim was her husband Daniel, who is in his 70s. Although the couple separated in 2018, Mrs Teasdale gave the court Burne Farm in the village of Todwick, which Mr Teasdale’s family have run for three generations, as her address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was remanded in custody and will return to the same court for trial in March 2024.

Burne Farm in the village of Todwick

The farmer suffered serious injuries in the incident, but further details were not given.

Earlier this year the Teasdales appeared in the High Court due to a four-year dispute over the ownership of a converted barn on their land.

During the hearing, it was said that Mrs Teasdale, who has two daughters, had asked her husband for a divorce, but wished to remain living at the farm to run a livery business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the daughters and her family were living in the cottage, and Teasdale challenged a ruling made at the family court in Leeds that the daughter, Rebecca Carter, was entitled to the sole ownership of the barn once the mortgage had been paid off. The High Court appeal she submitted found in favour of Mrs Carter.