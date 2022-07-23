Paramedic suffers serious injuries in crash involving ambulance and car - forcing closure of South Yorkshire road

Emergency services were called at 10.21am this morning (Saturday, July 23) following reports of a collision on Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that an ambulance and a blue Mercedes were involved in the collision, at the junction with Mowbray Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A paramedic inside the ambulance is understood to have suffered serious injuries and the road is closed to allow emergency services to respond.”

A paramedic suffered serious injuries during a collision between and ambulance and a Mercedes car earlier today. Stock picture used for illustrative purposes

Herringthorpe Valley Road remains closed this afternoon, and it is not yet known when it is expected to reopen.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been asked to confirm whether any patients were inside the ambulance at the time of the collision.