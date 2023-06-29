Passengers stunned as man with suitcase runs across tracks at York Station to try and make his train

The man took the ‘short route’ between platforms 3 and 5, between which the main north and southbound tracks used by high-speed services on the East Coast Main Line run.

British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to York station at 12.34pm on 23 June following reports of a man on the tracks. Officers attended and the man was already back on the platform. He will be interviewed in connection to the incident at a later date pending further enquiries.”