All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Passengers stunned as man with suitcase runs across tracks at York Station to try and make his train

Passengers at York Station were stunned when a man clutching a suitcase ran across the tracks to try and make a train he was late for.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:58 BST

British Transport Police officers detained the man after the incident on June 23, which was witnessed by BBC journalist Danny Savage.

The man took the ‘short route’ between platforms 3 and 5, between which the main north and southbound tracks used by high-speed services on the East Coast Main Line run.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to York station at 12.34pm on 23 June following reports of a man on the tracks. Officers attended and the man was already back on the platform. He will be interviewed in connection to the incident at a later date pending further enquiries.”

The man ran across the tracks between the main north-south platforms at York StationThe man ran across the tracks between the main north-south platforms at York Station
The man ran across the tracks between the main north-south platforms at York Station