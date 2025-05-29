Two Irish men are behind bars and their counterfeit currency scam was uncovered when police pulled them over in Yorkshire.

Patrick and Jason Ward, who are both from Galway in Ireland, were arrested in January 2025 after West Yorkshire Police officers stopped their car in Wakefield.

The officers uncovered various items which had been bought from stores in Wakefield, Barnsley, Sheffield and Chesterfield using counterfeit Clydesdale bank notes. The pair then refunded the items for cash at other branches.

An investigation was launched by the force alongside the National Crime Agency (NCA) and UK National Counterfeit Currency Unit (UKNCO).

The investigation uncovered similar offences in the Thames Valley, West Midlands, West Mercia, Warwickshire, Staffordshire, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire police force areas.

Patrick Ward, 22, of Coole Park, and Jason Ward, 19, of Radharc Na Freine, both in Galway, admitted conspiracy to have custody or control of a thing knowing it was a counterfeit currency note, passing counterfeit currency and converting criminal property.

On Friday (May 23) they were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court. Patrick Ward was given 30 months in prison and Jason Ward was handed 28 months in a young offenders’ institution.

A third man, William Browne, 19, of St Finbars Terrace, Galway, was also charged but failed to appear at court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Detective Sergeant Craig Twycross from Wakefield CID said “This was a complex investigation which has prevented fake notes circulating around the country and leaving businesses with worthless cash.

Patrick (top right) and Jason (bottom right) Ward were jailed for spending thousands using fake Scottish bank notes (West Yorkshire Police)

“The defendants came to the UK from Ireland with a view to using fake cash to fund their lifestyles, and it is right that they have been successfully prosecuted for their offending.

“I want to urge retailers to be vigilant and take the time to check notes thoroughly. Anyone who notices incidents involving these fake Scottish notes should report them to your local police force.”

Neil Harris, Head of Unit at the National Counterfeit Currency Unit at the NCA said: “This investigation targeted a criminal enterprise where the suspects committed crimes across numerous police force areas.

“However, with the participation of police officers from all of the identified policing areas, the full scale of the offending could be placed before the courts by West Yorkshire Police.