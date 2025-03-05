Man jailed after police find gunpowder and IED at Yorkshire property
West Yorkshire Police executed a warrant at a property connected to Paul Bruveris in Illingworth, where they discovered chemicals, explosives and electrical materials
Bruveris was arrested when police attended his home address in Dene View, Luddenfoot, in December 2023.
The 47-year-old was later charged with; possession of explosive substance for unlawful purpose (gunpowder); possession of explosive substance for unlawful purpose (improvised explosive device); attempt to manufacture a firearm and attempt to manufacture ammunition.
He had denied all charges but was found guilty by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court in July 2024, and was sentenced to eight years in prison at the same court on Wednesday (Mar 5).
Detective Inspector Robert Stevens, of Calderdale CID said: “We are pleased with the sentence handed to Bruveris today and we hope it serves as a reminder that we will do all we can to protect and safeguard our communities.
“Taking dangerous offenders like Burveris off the streets, will continue to be an absolute focus. The use, handling or manufacturing of any weapons will not be tolerated.
“We will not allow anyone to put the public in danger through such actions, and anyone that does will feel the full weight of the law and should expect to receive custodial sentences.”