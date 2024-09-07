Paul Sharp murder: Arrest after man was found stabbed to death in Yorkshire last year
Paul Sharp was found with serious injuries after police were called to a property on Redscope Crescent in Rotherham on October 25, 2023. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A murder investigation was launched and has been ongoing ever since, with four people arrested.
South Yorkshire Police said it re-arrested a 46-year-old man on Thursday (Sep 5) in connection to Paul’s death.
A statement from the force said: “A post mortem examination has since confirmed that Paul sadly died as a result of being stabbed.
“A 46-year-old man has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder. The four other people arrested in connection have been released from enquiries with no further action.
“Our investigation remains ongoing and we continue to urge the public to come forward with any information that may help.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 153 of October 25, 2023. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.