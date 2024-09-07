Paul Sharp murder: Arrest after man was found stabbed to death in Yorkshire last year

A 46-year-old has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Yorkshire last year.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Sharp was found with serious injuries after police were called to a property on Redscope Crescent in Rotherham on October 25, 2023. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation was launched and has been ongoing ever since, with four people arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said it re-arrested a 46-year-old man on Thursday (Sep 5) in connection to Paul’s death.

A statement from the force said: “A post mortem examination has since confirmed that Paul sadly died as a result of being stabbed.

“A 46-year-old man has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder. The four other people arrested in connection have been released from enquiries with no further action.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and we continue to urge the public to come forward with any information that may help.”