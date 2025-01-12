North Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable Tim Forber has paid tribute to a police officer who was killed in a crash on the A19 on Saturday which also tragically took the life of a man she had stopped to help.

At around 8.55am on January 11, PC Rosie Prior - a response officer based in York - was hit by a HGV on the A19 at Bagby, near Thirsk, after she had pulled over to help other motorists who had been in an earlier, separate crash between a black Ford Focus and a silver Audi car.

As PC Prior, the driver and passenger from a silver Audi were stood on the verge of the road, an approaching HGV hit them.

PC Prior and the driver of the Audi, Ryan Welford, 41, from Knaresborough, died at the scene.

PC Prior and the driver of the Audi, Ryan Welford, 41, from Knaresborough, died at the scene.

A teenage boy from the Audi is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The driver of the HGV, a 65-year-old man from Berwick-upon-Tweed, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation, police said.

Chief Constable Tim Forber said: “It is with profound sadness to confirm the death of PC Rosie Prior on Saturday morning who was tragically killed while helping at the scene of a separate collision on the A19 near Bagby.

“We are doing everything we can to support Rosie’s family, along with the family of a man who was also tragically killed in the incident.

“This is clearly a deeply traumatic and heartbreaking event for everyone involved and we ask that the two families are left alone to grieve in peace. They do not want any media outlets to contact or approach them.

“Rosie’s response team colleagues in York, and from around the force, are being supported at this extremely difficult time.”

PC Prior joined North Yorkshire Police as a student officer in May 2022.

Her family have described PC Prior as “a loving mum, wife, daughter, sister, aunty and will be deeply missed”.

Mr Welford’s family have issued this statement: “Ryan was a hardworking and loving father, husband, son and brother. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.”

The scene of the collision reopened at around 7.20pm on Saturday.

Two cars and the HGV have been recovered.

Highways have cleared debris from the road to ensure it is safe to drive on, police said.

The Major Collision Investigation Team of North Yorkshire Police is urging witnesses to either of the two collisions, and motorists with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch without delay.