Henry Green, 28, was found to have breached professional standards by using “excessive” force by a misconduct panel following the incident at a supermarket on Newland Avenue in June 2019.

Green attended the store with another officer to a report of three people attempting to commit fraud.

Head of the force’s Professional Standards Department, Det Supt Matt Baldwin, said Green handcuffed one of the men “who remained compliant despite not being formally arrested”.

The other officer remained with the woman, who was also handcuffed, whilst a second man fled.

Det Supt Baldwin said: “The man and woman (who were) handcuffed were fully cooperative and made no threats towards anyone or attempts to escape.

“Despite their compliance and cooperation, Green took hold of the woman and used a leg sweep to take her to the floor, before he turned and punched the man in the face.

“He then threatened the man before making disrespectful and disparaging comments to them both.

“Green displayed an excessive use of force during this incident that was neither necessary nor justified. His actions and conduct that day were completely unacceptable and utterly discreditable, falling well below the standards we expect.”

He was charged with common assault, but was acquitted at York Magistrates in December 2021.

Det Supt Baldwin said it was of “paramount importance” that the force maintained the public’s trust.