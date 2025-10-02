PCSO due in court charged with assault after 'kicking man between the legs'

A Yorkshire PCSO is due in court tomorrow (Oct 3) on an assault charge after allegedly kicking a man between the legs.

PCSO Paula Fox, who works with South Yorkshire Police, will appear in court following an the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The IOPC alleges the 55-year-old had an interaction with a man outside Frenchgate Shopping Centre in Doncaster on February 27 this year.

It says she used ‘excessive force’ and ‘appeared to kick him between his legs’.

A statement from the IOPC said: “Following the incident, two members of the public who witnessed the interaction made complaints about PCSO Fox.

“Our investigation began following a complaint referral from the force in March 2025.

“After concluding our investigation in July we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charge.”