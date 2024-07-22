Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by car in Yorkshire as police launch urgent appeal

A 72-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police officers were called at 9.26pm on Saturday July 20 to Balby Road in Doncaster to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a red Kia Niro.

A 72-year-old man was taken to hospital and remains there in a critical condition, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is assisting officers with enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police officers were called at 9.26pm on Saturday July 20 to Balby Road in Doncaster to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a red Kia Niro.

Enquiries are ongoing and we’re now appealing for anyone who is in the area at the time of the collision, anyone who witnessed the collision or has information, dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist officers to come forward.

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101.