Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by car in Yorkshire as police launch urgent appeal
South Yorkshire Police officers were called at 9.26pm on Saturday July 20 to Balby Road in Doncaster to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a red Kia Niro.
A 72-year-old man was taken to hospital and remains there in a critical condition, police said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is assisting officers with enquiries.
Enquiries are ongoing and we’re now appealing for anyone who is in the area at the time of the collision, anyone who witnessed the collision or has information, dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist officers to come forward.
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101.
Please quote incident number 1034 of July 20, 2024 when you get in touch.