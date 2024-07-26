Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by car which smashed into business
Police are investigating the crash in the Moldgreen area of Huddersfield.
Emergency services received reports of a collision involving a black Nissan Juke car and a pedestrian at 6:19am on Friday July 26.
The collision happened on Wakefield Road, close to the junction with Poplar Street.
The car is thought to have mounted the pavement before colliding with the pedestrian and coming to a stop in the window of business premises.
The male pedestrian has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.
The road, which was closed for investigations, has now re-opened.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam or video footage of it or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0280 of 26/7.”