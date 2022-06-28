Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Hull named by police

A man who was killed after being hit by a car has been named by the police.

By Rebecca Marano
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 11:59 am
Gary Lightoller, aged 66, died after being hit by a vehicle in Hull. Photo: Google.
Gary Lightoller, aged 66, was walking on Ganstead Way in Hull at 4.20pm on Monday, June 27 when he was hit by a vehicle.

Emergency services attended however Mr Lightoller was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Humberside Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anybody who was in the area or travelling north on the A165 around this time who may have information or dashcam footage, to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 377 of 27 June.