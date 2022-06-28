Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Hull named by police

Gary Lightoller, aged 66, died after being hit by a vehicle in Hull. Photo: Google.

Gary Lightoller, aged 66, was walking on Ganstead Way in Hull at 4.20pm on Monday, June 27 when he was hit by a vehicle.

Emergency services attended however Mr Lightoller was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing.