Pedestrian killed while crossing road as 17-year-old driver arrested
Officers from South Yorkshire Police are investigating the death of a man who died in the fatal collision in Barnsley on September 19.
At 7.41pm, roads policing officers responded to Harborough Hill Road following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a blue Audi A3.
It is believed that the driver of the blue Audi A3 collided with the 40-year-old pedestrian as he crossed the road.
Despite the best efforts of everyone at the scene, the pedestrian died at the scene.
His family has been informed and is being supported by family liaison officers.
The driver of the Audi A3, a 17-year-old boy fled the scene, but officers later arrested him on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Officers are continuing to search for the vehicle involved in the collision and believe it to be being hidden somewhere.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking anyone who sees a blue Audi A3 with damage consistent to being involved in a collision to contact us immediately.
“We are urging anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers to come forward and speak to us.
“If you have footage of the collision or the vehicle prior to, or fleeing the scene, please share it with us here.
“Any further information can be shared with us via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 941 of 19 September 2025.
“As our inquiry progresses, we are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, has footage or can assist us in finding the fleeing vehicle to come forward.”