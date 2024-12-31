Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Yorkshire

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Yorkshire, police have said.

South Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses after the incident which happened at 6.21pm on Monday (Dec 30) on Fitzwilliam Road in Rotherham.

A black Mini Paceman was travelling along the road heading towards Doncaster when it hit the 37-year-old man, the force said.

He was taken to hospital with injuries which are thought to be “life-altering”.

A statement from the force said: “We are investigating following a road traffic collision in Rotherham.

“We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the incident, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident, to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 727 of December 30. CCTV and dashcam footage can be submitted here.