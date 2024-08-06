A pedestrian has been seriously injured after a car reversed into him in Leeds.

It happened in Pennington Court on Hunslet Hall Road in Beeston at about 9.35am on Friday, 2 August.

A white Volkswagen Crafter was reversing into the road from Disraeli Gardens when it was in collision with the pedestrian, an 80-year-old man.

The man, aged 80, remains in hospital, West Yorkshire Police said.