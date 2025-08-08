Pensioner arrested for attempted murder after woman found with serious head injuries in Yorkshire village
Police were called to an address in Barkston Ash near Sherburn-in-Elmet at around 7.50am on Friday (Aug 8).
At the address a woman in her 80s was found with serious head injuries.
Police then arrested a man in his 80s on suspicion of attempted murder due to the severity of the injuries.
However, North Yorkshire Police said: “Further investigations are required to establish the full circumstances.”
Both the suspect and victim were taken to hospital for medical treatment.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police added: “We would stress to the community that while we understand the police presence is alarming, this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to others.
“Our officers will remain in the area as we provide support to the community and carry out further enquiries.”