A man in his 80s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found with serious head injuries in a North Yorkshire village.

Police were called to an address in Barkston Ash near Sherburn-in-Elmet at around 7.50am on Friday (Aug 8).

At the address a woman in her 80s was found with serious head injuries.

Police then arrested a man in his 80s on suspicion of attempted murder due to the severity of the injuries.

However, North Yorkshire Police said: “Further investigations are required to establish the full circumstances.”

Both the suspect and victim were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police added: “We would stress to the community that while we understand the police presence is alarming, this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to others.