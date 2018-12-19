Pensioner charged with murder of 73-year-old West Yorkshire woman

Have your say

POLICE have charged a pensioner with murder after a woman' death in Bradford.

The 75-year-old man has been has been charged with murdering Sheila Small, 73.

She was found dead at a house on Raymond Drive , Bradford, in the early hours on Tuesday (Dec18).

The man been remanded in custody to appear before Bradford magistrates on Thursday (Dec 20).

Police were called to the property in Raymond Drive just before 5am on on Tuesday after reports that a woman had collapsed.

She was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.

Forensic investigators combed the scene yesterday and a police cordon was put in place.