Ronald Clayton, aged 71, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) for offences which took place between 2010 and 2012.
The victim came forward to police in 2017 and an investigation was started by the Kirklees District Safeguarding Unit but Clayton, of Barnsley Road in Flockton, denied the offences when he was interviewed.
However, as the investigation progressed, he was charged in August 2020 with assault by penetration under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.
He was jailed for seven years with a further year on licence and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
“I hope the sentence he has received will give her some closure and allow her to move forwards with her life. I also hope it will encourage other victims to come forward and report offences to our Safeguarding teams, who work closely with partners to provide support for victims and investigate all reports thoroughly.”