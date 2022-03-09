Ronald Clayton, aged 71, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) for offences which took place between 2010 and 2012.

The victim came forward to police in 2017 and an investigation was started by the Kirklees District Safeguarding Unit but Clayton, of Barnsley Road in Flockton, denied the offences when he was interviewed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, as the investigation progressed, he was charged in August 2020 with assault by penetration under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Ronald Clayton was jailed for seven years with a further year on licence and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. A hearing at Leeds Crown Court yesterday heard the attacks he carried out on a young girl took place between 2010 and 2012.

He was jailed for seven years with a further year on licence and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.