Labourer jailed after attempting to sexually assault a woman after night out

Daniel Houldin dragged the woman into a bedroom and held her wrists as he told her "you know you want it", Leeds Crown Court was told this week.

The 38-year-old was only stopped when he was disturbed by others in the house and the victim was able to escape.

Houldin was due to stand trial after claiming the woman had instigated the encounter, but eventually admitted his guilt after proceedings got underway, prosecutor Katherine Robinson said.

Houldin was handed a 19-month sentence.

The victim, who cannot be named, had been on night out with friends in 2019 when they went back to a house with a group of men they had met.

Houldin was described as acting "creepy", trying to hold the woman's hand as they walked to the property.

Once there, the group drank and played music.

At one point, the victim went to use the toilet, but Houldin was stood waiting for her and dragged her into the bedroom and onto a bed.

She told him she had a partner but he responded by saying he didn't care.

He then climbed on top of her and put his hands down her jeans, before trying to pull her head towards his genitals.

The court heard that Houldin held both of her wrists before removing one hand to unbutton her jeans as she continued to struggle.

Another man then walked into the bedroom and she was able to wriggle free and flee.

A victim impact statement said the woman had suffered flashbacks, had self harmed and even attempted suicide after that night.

The incident also led to the breakdown of her own relationship.

Houldin, of Ossett, eventually admitted charge of attempted sexual assault.

Mitigating, Satpal Roth-Sharma said that Houldin had lost his job as a courier after he was caught drink driving, but was now working as a labourer.

She said: "This has been hanging over him since 2019, and he has been completely compliant with court proceedings."

A number of letters of support were provided in his favour. However, she admitted he could have pleaded guilty earlier.

Addressing Houldin, Judge Christopher Batty said: "I have read really good things abut you in the references, but you let your sexual desires get the better of you on that night.

"You were not prepared to entertain that she was not interested in you.

"You used some forced to trap her in the bedroom and pin her down. It was a terrifying ordeal for her.

"Who knows where it would have ended had someone not entered the room.

"It has to be an immediate sentence of custody."