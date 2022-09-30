Peter Houghton murder: Inquest hears Hull Kingston Rovers fan 'intervened in a fight' during night out in Scarborough

Peter Houghton, 59, from Hull, was attacked on the evening of September 17 and died in Hull Royal Infirmary.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but later released on bail.

An inquest which opened at North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court on Friday gave only brief details about the circumstances of the assault but confirmed that Mr Houghton was ‘intervening in a fight’ when he died.

The hearing was adjourned to allow further police investigations to take place.

In a statement, his family said: "Pete was one of life’s characters and would help anyone. He was loved by many, he was a devoted husband and a loving family man. He loved life, and lived it to the full."