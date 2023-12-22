Police have urged a community shook by a murder probe to ‘step up’ and tell officers what they know a week on from the murder.

Philip McCauliffe was found dead inside a home on Ironside Walk in Gleadless, Sheffield, at around 1.30pm on December 15. Officers from South Yorkshire Police believe the 67-year-old was the victim of an assault on Ironside Walk the day before.

Two men aged 39 and 35, and a woman aged 37, were arrested on suspicion of murder following his death. They have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Simon Cartwright, who is leading the murder investigation, believes there are local residents out there who hold the vital information.

Police outside a property on Ironside Walk, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, where Philip was found dead.

He said: “It is now seven days since Philip was sadly found dead. Since then, we have been working 24/7 to understand what happened and trace those responsible for his death. Our enquiries are continuing at pace and include a large CCTV trawl and ongoing visits to witnesses.

“Today, one week on since Philip’s body was discovered, I am asking members of the community to step up and tell us what you know. I believe the answers we need are held within the community – if you know something, I urge you to do the right thing and pass on the information which may be the final piece of our jigsaw.

“I appreciate some local people may not want to speak to the police directly. There are other ways to pass on what you know, including through independent charity Crimestoppers. You can remain entirely anonymous and we will never know your identity. Please help us seek justice for Philip.

“We previously appealed for any family members of Philip to come forward as we had been unable to trace a next of kin. As a result of this appeal, we have been able to trace some relatives and identify a next of kin. We really appreciate everybody who spread the word and helped us to make contact with his family, who have been offered our full support."