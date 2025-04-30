Boy, 17, stabbed 'multiple times' in Yorkshire park in early hours of the morning

A 17-year-old boy is battling for his life after being stabbed ‘multiple times’ in a park in the early hours of the morning.

Cleveland Police said the attack happened at 12.40am this morning (Apr 30) at Phoenix Park in Hemlington.

A statement from the force said he was being treated for ‘multiple knife injuries’ - which are described as life-threatening - in hospital.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a class B drug.

A man, aged 18, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A police cordon is still in place at Phoenix Park and the surrounding area.

Detective Inspector Matt Hollingsworth, from Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET), said:“Our investigation is in the early stages with various enquiries ongoing.

Cleveland Police headquarters in Hemlington.

“As part of those enquiries, I am appealing to anyone who has information, was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything that could help the investigation or has CCTV or dash cam footage, to get in touch.

“We will be conducting house-to-house enquiries and local officers are actively patrolling the area to provide reassurance, if you have concerns please do speak to them.”