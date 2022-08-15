Photograph released of young man Jay Walker who died while swimming at Lakeside in Doncaster

Jay Walker disappeared after getting into difficulties while swimming at Lakeside in Doncaster on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency services attended the scene at Lakeside lake at around 4.10pm.
A body was later recovered from the lake.
Most Popular
South Yorkshire Police said Jay, who was 20-years-old, visited the lake with friends.
His family have asked that people respect their privacy at this difficult time, the police said.
His mother posted on Facebook: “I lost my son Jay Walker today at Lakeside. Sorry Jay - going to miss you a lot. RIP my sweetheart, love you lots.
"You were taken too soon love.”