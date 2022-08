Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jay Walker disappeared after getting into difficulties while swimming at Lakeside in Doncaster on Saturday afternoon.

His body was found later that evening after an intensive underwater search operation.

Jay worked for a metal recycling firm in Doncaster.

His mother posted on Facebook: “I lost my son Jay Walker today at Lakeside. Sorry Jay - going to miss you a lot. RIP my sweetheart, love you lots.