On Easter Bank Holiday Monday (April 18) it is reported that a gravestone was damaged in Ecclesfield Cemetery, off Priory Road, at some time between 4pm and 6pm.
Witnesses say they saw a man in the cemetery hitting out at a gravestone. He is then said to have walked to other graves nearby and begun ripping up flowers before leaving the cemetery through a gap in the wall.
South Yorkshire Police say that the man is described as being about six feet tall and of slim build with a grey beard. He was wearing a flat cap, brown jacket and grey trousers.
They are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward and, in particular, witnesses said they saw the man approach an elderly man and have a conversation before he left.
Anyone with information, or who was in the cemetery at around these times and may have seen and heard anything suspicious, is asked to call 101, quoting investigation number 14/76175/22 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.