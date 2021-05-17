Pictures show aftermath of Selby drink drive smash as North Yorkshire Police fear increase in alcohol-related crashes as lockdown eases

These photos show the aftermath of an alleged drink driving crash as North Yorkshire Police fear an increase in alcohol-related smashes following the latest easing of lockdown.

By Lucy Leeson
Monday, 17th May 2021, 3:31 pm
Updated Monday, 17th May 2021, 3:32 pm

The force said a man in his twenties was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on Sunday following a crash on the A162 near Burton Salmon, Selby.

The man remains in police custody.

As hospitality venues open indoors this week, the force confirmed officers will continue to breath test scores of motorists.

The aftermath of the Selby crash.

Since beer gardens reopened last month, North Yorkshire Police has already made over 70 arrests on suspicion of drink driving.

Police are advising those on a night out to either get a taxi home, make use of public transport or stick to soft drinks if driving.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Since beer gardens have reopened, we’ve been running a campaign urging people to ‘Be a hero, stay at zero’.

“If you do choose to have a drink, think about how you’ll get home. You might just save yours or someone else’s life.

The aftermath of the crash near Selby.

"If you know someone who is drink or drug driving, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or call 999 if it’s happening now. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."