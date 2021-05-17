The force said a man in his twenties was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on Sunday following a crash on the A162 near Burton Salmon, Selby.

The man remains in police custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As hospitality venues open indoors this week, the force confirmed officers will continue to breath test scores of motorists.

The aftermath of the Selby crash.

Since beer gardens reopened last month, North Yorkshire Police has already made over 70 arrests on suspicion of drink driving.

Police are advising those on a night out to either get a taxi home, make use of public transport or stick to soft drinks if driving.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Since beer gardens have reopened, we’ve been running a campaign urging people to ‘Be a hero, stay at zero’.

“If you do choose to have a drink, think about how you’ll get home. You might just save yours or someone else’s life.

The aftermath of the crash near Selby.