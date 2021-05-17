The force said a man in his twenties was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on Sunday following a crash on the A162 near Burton Salmon, Selby.
The man remains in police custody.
As hospitality venues open indoors this week, the force confirmed officers will continue to breath test scores of motorists.
Since beer gardens reopened last month, North Yorkshire Police has already made over 70 arrests on suspicion of drink driving.
Police are advising those on a night out to either get a taxi home, make use of public transport or stick to soft drinks if driving.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Since beer gardens have reopened, we’ve been running a campaign urging people to ‘Be a hero, stay at zero’.
“If you do choose to have a drink, think about how you’ll get home. You might just save yours or someone else’s life.
"If you know someone who is drink or drug driving, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or call 999 if it’s happening now. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."