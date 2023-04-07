'Pillar of the community' named as murder victim by police after 12-year-old arrested

A pillar of the community’s death has sent shockwaves across Sheffield as a 12-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 12-year-old boy is in custody following the incident on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, that has led to the death of a woman in her 60s.

The minor has been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article.

A house in the Sheffield neighbourhood remains under police guard.

The family of 60-year-old Sheffield woman Marcia Grant shared a statement on Friday morning.

They said Marcia was a “warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community”.

"Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit", the family added.

"We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are underway and the family try to come to terms with this enormous loss.”

Emergency services were called at 7.10pm on Wednesday April 5 to reports of a collision between a car and a woman in the Greenhill area.

Mrs Grant was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, police said.