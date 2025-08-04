Breaking
Woman charged with murdering three-year-old girl found dead at house in Leeds
A woman has been charged with murder after a three-year-old girl was found dead at a house in Leeds.
Pippa McGrath, 47, was arrested after police attended Austhorpe Court on Wednesday following a call of concern for the safety of a young child.
The West Yorkshire force said McGrath, of Austhorpe Court, Leeds, was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Police were called to the property at 11am on Wednesday.
They said the body of a girl was found inside and a woman at the address was taken to hospital for urgent medical attention.
She was arrested on suspicion of murder.