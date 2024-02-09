Pitbull named Soldier destroyed after attacking woman who required surgery for injuries

On September 12, 2023, a 66-year-old woman was returning to her property on Plowright Close in Sheffield after walking her puppy, the court heard.

As the victim attempted to enter her home, two dogs; a Rhodesian Ridgeback called Calis and a suspected Pitbull breed, called Soldier, owned by Jessica Bryan, 31, began to attack her.

The dogs, attempting to get the puppy from the victim’s hold, bit the victim in numerous places, including her ankle, arms and stomach.

A neighbour bravely attempted to help but was unable to remove the dogs from the victim.

Bryan then came out from her property and retrieved her two dogs – which were only given 10 minutes of exercise a day, the court heard.

The victim went to hospital where she required surgery for her injuries.

During her interview, Bryan admitted to officers that the dogs would be let loose in the communal area every day without supervision and that they had previously showed aggression to neighbours.

Bryan appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on February 2.

She was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, pay £85 court fees and pay £200 victim compensation.

She has also been banned from owning or breeding dogs for five years.

A destruction order was granted for Calis.

An appeal has been submitted.

A disclaimer form was signed for Soldier prior to Bryan’s court appearance and he was put to sleep.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, who is leading the work on dangerous dogs within South Yorkshire, said: “This is a clear example of irresponsible dog ownership.

“A dog is a big responsibility and as an owner you are responsible for their actions. You will be the one in court.

“Bryan admitted to officers that her dogs were only exercised for 10 minutes a day and left to roam a communal area.

"This is not acceptable dog ownership.

"An innocent woman suffered serious injuries and could have lost her limbs or life as a result of Bryan’s actions.