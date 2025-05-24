An elderly woman had to have reconstruction surgery and nearly lost a limb after she was bitten by a dangerous dog in Yorkshire, police said.

South Yorkshire Police said it received a report of a dog savaging a woman in Whiston, near Rotherham, with the caller saying “there is blood everywhere, she’s in a bad way”.

Local residents ran to help the woman and contain the dog before police officers arrived on the scene on Wednesday (May 21).

The force said the woman - who was looking after the dog - was taken to hospital with serious injuries and had to have reconstruction surgery.

The dog was seized and is currently in police kennels.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “You are more likely to be bitten by a dog in your own home, that is known to you, that is a fact.

Police say a dog, believed to be a Pocket Bully, bit a 73-year-old woman on Greystones Road in Whiston, Rotherham. | Google

“Every dog can cause harm but certain breeds of greater strength and those with a greater innate aggressive nature cause greater harm, and the size, breed and nature of a dog must be considered when becoming a dog owner; you need to think, does this dog suit my life? You also need to consider who you ask to look after it.

“In this case, the victim was ‘looking’ after the dog. The outcome could have been very different.

“We are doing all we can to prevent someone dying as a result of a dog attack.