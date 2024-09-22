Poison pen campaign creates 'living nightmare' for people in Yorkshire village

A poison pen campaign, which has seen “nasty, hurtful” letters sent to residents in the East Yorkshire village of Shiptonthorpe, has created a "living nightmare", one of its victims said.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, said she’d suffered panic attacks and nightmares and feared going home in case another letter had been delivered.

Nor did she want to attend village events in case the person "you've known all your life and think is your friend" is actually the author.

"The police are not taking it seriously, they don't realise the impact it's having on people," said the woman who at one point tried to be a parish councillor.

File pic of All Saint's, Shiptonthorpe: the East Yorkshire village has been left divided. One victim of the poison letters has told The Yorkshire Post: "It's not the same village it was. I don't think it will ever be the same"

"I got this absolutely awful, nasty letter in December (2022), which was just vile.

"Basically it was accusing me of being a loose woman in the village and the only way I would ever make a go of politics was if I would do unspeakable things to men and I should be turned out on Beverley Westwood with the cows.

"We analysed a couple of envelopes, they have the same pattern on the inside, but the person or people are using different fonts. Some make out they are coming from ‘a friend’.

“It's a living nightmare - we don't know what they will come up with next."

Another hateful letter cruelly wished another resident that “cancer finds you very soon”.

The saga began nearly two years ago when the lease for the village hall came up for review. It became controversial with rumours that a commercial rent would be charged by the trustees, who are parish councillors.

In the event a peppercorn rent continued to be charged. A second issue was around the potential for land in the village to be developed for social housing, with accusations again flying around.

Parish council elections were held last May and a new set of councillors elected, but the letters continue.

Ward councillor and deputy police and crime commissioner Leo Hammond also started getting letters in the run up to last year’s elections. In total he has been sent eight.

Coun Hammond said he hadn't been to the police, as "until there's some evidence they can't do anything unless they search everybody's homes in Shiptonthorpe".

He said: "It's not just former parish councillors, current councillors have had them too. Mine are relatively mild but they have quite an obsession with my sexuality. They keep suggesting I'm a closet homosexual which is not the case.

"I'm pretty thick-skinned but when it comes to attacking parish councillors it's really sad.”

Humberside Police said they'd had reports from three individuals, including two women in January 2023. In the first there were "no viable lines of enquiry to identify a suspect" and the case was closed.

In the second the letter's contents were not available but CCTV was reviewed. However "no further investigative opportunities were able to be obtained".

Police were contacted in August by a man who had received an anonymous letter, but the content wasn't considered criminal.