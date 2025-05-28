Police appeal after cyclist seriously injured and hospitalised after Harrogate crash

A cyclist in his 60s has been left seriously injured and remains in hospital following a crash near Harrogate, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

The ambulance service reported a crash near Harrogate at 11:14am, on Tuesday (May 27).

A crash had occurred involving a single cyclist, travelling on an orange bike, on Cinder Lane in Lindley.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was injured and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Police have launched an appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing to any witnesses who haven’t spoken to us already or anyone who witnessed the cyclist prior to the collision to contact us.

“Please email [email protected] and [email protected] if you have any information which could help our investigation.