Police appeal after cyclist seriously injured and hospitalised after Harrogate crash
The ambulance service reported a crash near Harrogate at 11:14am, on Tuesday (May 27).
A crash had occurred involving a single cyclist, travelling on an orange bike, on Cinder Lane in Lindley.
The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was injured and remains in hospital in a serious condition.
Police have launched an appeal for any witnesses to come forward.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing to any witnesses who haven’t spoken to us already or anyone who witnessed the cyclist prior to the collision to contact us.
“Please email [email protected] and [email protected] if you have any information which could help our investigation.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Laura Elvidge. Please quote reference 12250094960 when passing on information.”