Police appeal after ‘dog bite’ incident on Hudson Way
A police spokesperson said: “It is reported at around 9.40am, a woman was cycling down the track, when she was allegedly bitten by a black Bull Mastiff type dog, causing injuries to her leg.
"It is believed that the dog was being walked by two men accompanied by family members.
“The dog walkers stayed with the woman for some time but did not leave any contact details.
“Therefore we are appealing to them, or anyone else with information to please get in touch.
“You can do so by calling our non-emergency 101 line quoting crime reference 25*78235 or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”