A dog allegedly bit a woman on Hudson Way.

Police officers are appealing for information after a dog allegedly bit a woman on Hudson Way, the bridleway between Beverley and Market Weighton on Sunday, June 8.

A police spokesperson said: “It is reported at around 9.40am, a woman was cycling down the track, when she was allegedly bitten by a black Bull Mastiff type dog, causing injuries to her leg.

"It is believed that the dog was being walked by two men accompanied by family members.

“The dog walkers stayed with the woman for some time but did not leave any contact details.

“Therefore we are appealing to them, or anyone else with information to please get in touch.