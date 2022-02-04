Police appeal after knifeman threatens pupils and staff at Yorkshire school

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to Sheffield Springs Academy on Hurlfield Road in Sheffield at around 3.15pm on February 2.

The school called the police to report that two men had entered the school grounds and threatened pupils and a staff member.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neither of the men, who were thought to be between 15 and 20 years of age, were pupils at the school.

Sheffield Spring Academy

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said one of the men was carrying a knife.

It said: "One was said to be wearing a black coat with the hood up and the other was white with a red coat on and a snood around his face.

"The man in the black coat was carrying a knife. They had left the school premises by about 3.20pm.

"We have since located one of the men, a 16 year-old from Sheffield, and he has been arrested on suspicion of affray – public order. He remains in custody at this time."

South Yorkshire Police’s Chief Inspector for Neighbourhoods in Sheffield, Sarah Gilmour, said: “We are aware of footage of the alleged incident circulating on social media and are requesting to see it to help us build a complete picture of the alleged incident and what happened."

Anyone with footage record of the incident is asked to email it to [email protected], or anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 585 of February 2.