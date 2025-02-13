Police appeal after life-sized plastic cow stolen from field in Yorkshire

Police have made an appeal to the public for help in tracking down an unusual stolen item - a life-sized plastic cow.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The “heavy, solid plastic structure” was stolen from a field in Kirkby Overblow near Harrogate at some point between January 14 and 28 this year.

North Yorkshire Police said: “A life-size plastic cow was stolen from a field in the area. The cow is a heavy, solid plastic structure, making it exceptionally difficult to remove.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force has asked for any sightings of the cow - and any information around someone who may be moving the cow around the area - to contact them so it can be returned to its owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact David Mackay on [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 12250016664.