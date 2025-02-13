Police appeal after life-sized plastic cow stolen from field in Yorkshire
The “heavy, solid plastic structure” was stolen from a field in Kirkby Overblow near Harrogate at some point between January 14 and 28 this year.
North Yorkshire Police said: “A life-size plastic cow was stolen from a field in the area. The cow is a heavy, solid plastic structure, making it exceptionally difficult to remove.”
The force has asked for any sightings of the cow - and any information around someone who may be moving the cow around the area - to contact them so it can be returned to its owner.
Anyone with information is asked to contact David Mackay on [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 12250016664.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.