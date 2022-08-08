The crash happened shortly after 5.30pm on August 4 on Long Lane in Dalton, Huddersfield.

A grey Seat Arona, with the licence plate YE22 EKB, crashed with a BMW motorbike, leaving the rider with serious injuries.

The Seat failed to stop at the scene, and was found abandoned a short distance away.

A motorcyclist has been injured in a hit and run in Yorkshire

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: "The Arona driver was reported to have failed to stop at the scene and the vehicle was later found abandoned a short distance away.

"The rider was taken to hospital, where he was found to have suffered serious injuries. These are not believed to be life threatening.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw what happened immediately prior to it, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

"Officers would also like to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle being abandoned."