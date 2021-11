A large number of manhole covers and cabling with an estimated value of £100,000 was stolen from a water pumping station on Snaith Road.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A police spokesman said: “If you have any information regarding this incident, or have been offered similar items as scrap metal, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 16/111847/21.”