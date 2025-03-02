Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a two-vehicle crash in East Riding has left two elderly people in hospital with serious injuries.

At around 3:40pm on Friday (Feb 28), police responded to reports of a crash in East Riding of Yorkshire.

The crash involved two vehicles, a red Mercedes and a van, on the B1230 at the junction to Brick Dike Lane in Rowley.

The driver of the Mercedes, an 80-year-old woman, and the passenger, an 82-year-old man, were taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Van, a 64-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The road was closed at the time to allow emergency services to work safely and has since been reopened.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

