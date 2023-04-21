All Sections
Police appeal after vandals smear dog poo over bench on Ilkley Moor

Police have appealed for information after vandals smeared dog poo over benches on Ilkley Moor.

By Grace Newton
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:01 BST
The matter was discovered in the shelter above the paddling pool, and the Friends of Ilkley Moor believe that it is the work of a ‘vigilante’ who objects to groups of youths gathering in the shelter.

Dog mess has been smeared on the benches on four occasions.

Friends chair Owen Wells said: “We think this disgusting behaviour has been carried out by a vigilante, obsessed by young people. This person cannot see that their behaviour is far more obnoxious than anything the young people have done. The Friends of Ilkley Moor volunteers will be cleaning up the mess, as we have done after the previous incidents. We would prefer to be doing constructive work on the moor. This vandalism has been reported to the police who have recorded it as a case of criminal damage."

The dog mess on the bench
The West Yorkshire Police reference number for anyone with information is 1323020557.