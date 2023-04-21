The matter was discovered in the shelter above the paddling pool, and the Friends of Ilkley Moor believe that it is the work of a ‘vigilante’ who objects to groups of youths gathering in the shelter.

Friends chair Owen Wells said: “We think this disgusting behaviour has been carried out by a vigilante, obsessed by young people. This person cannot see that their behaviour is far more obnoxious than anything the young people have done. The Friends of Ilkley Moor volunteers will be cleaning up the mess, as we have done after the previous incidents. We would prefer to be doing constructive work on the moor. This vandalism has been reported to the police who have recorded it as a case of criminal damage."