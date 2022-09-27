North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses following the attack, which happened at around 9pm on Saturday night (Sep 24) outside Trenchers restaurant, near to the roundabout at Station Square and New Quay Road.

The victim was left with a cut to his cheek and was taken to James Cook Hospital inMiddlesbrough for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Officers investigating the attack would particularly like to speak to a man who they believed may hold important information. The man is described as white and was wearing a dark grey and black hooded raincoat over the top of a grey and blue hoodie. He was seen in the area with a woman in white trousers and a green jacket.

Police are appealing for information about an assault in Whitby

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “At around 9pm on Saturday night (Sep 24) a man who was visiting Whitby from Leeds was seriously assaulted outside Trenchers restaurant, near to the roundabout at Station Square and New Quay Road.

"It’s believed the man was a victim of an unprovoked attack with a glass bottle, which has left him with a deep laceration to his cheek. He was taken to James Cook Hospital where he has received treatment for the injury and since been discharged.”