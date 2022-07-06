West Yorkshire Police says that "a serious" road traffic collision on Harrogate Road, Bradford where a motorbike and Vauxhall Corsa were in collision at 23.20pm last night (Tuesday).
It happened near to the junction of Moorside Road and the rider of the motorbike, a 17 year old male, was taken to hospital with serious but not believed to be life threatening injuries.
A passenger on the motorbike left the scene before the police arrived, a spokesperson said.
The driver of the Corsa stopped at the scene and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles prior to the collision or may have dashcam footage to come forward.
Witnesses are asked to contact police via the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus or 101 quoting log 1974 of 5 July