Emergency services were called at around 10.34pm last night (Friday July 1) to reports a man had been found injured on South Street in the city centre.

Police say that when they got there they found a man, in his 30s, had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Call police on 101 quoting incident 1011 of 1 July or use the online portal at www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something