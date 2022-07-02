Police appeal for help after man is stabbed in South Yorkshire

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Sheffield.

By Emma Ryan
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 6:01 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 6:03 pm

Emergency services were called at around 10.34pm last night (Friday July 1) to reports a man had been found injured on South Street in the city centre.

Police say that when they got there they found a man, in his 30s, had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Call police on 101 quoting incident 1011 of 1 July or use the online portal at www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something

Alternatively contact the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.