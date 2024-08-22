Police appeal for information after cyclist dies in Harrogate crash involving a Transit van
At around 6.10pm on Tuesday (Aug 20), a blue Ford Transit van and a pedal cycle, both believed to have been travelling westbound on the B6165 near Burnt Yates, were involved in a crash.
The cyclist, a local man in his sixties, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but was pronounced dead.
The driver of the van, a local man in his thirties, was arrested, but has since been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.
The road was closed for several hours while emergency services responded to the incident, and to allow for forensic collision investigations to take place.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage from the time of the incident.
In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thanks go to members of the public who stopped to assist at the scene.
“Anyone who may have seen the van or cyclist prior to the collision, has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, or witnessed the collision and hasn't yet spoke with officers is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police's Major Collision Investigation Team via 101 or [email protected]. Please quote reference 12240151481.”