Police appeal for information after fatal crash on rural Yorkshire road
North Yorkshire Police said it was called to Cawood Road, which runs between Stillingfleet and Cawood, following a crash at around 7.40am.
The force described the incident as a ‘fatal collision’ but has not yet released any details around who was involved in the incident, or how many people have died.
However, it did say it is attempting to identify the driver of a red hatchback vehicle.
A statement said: “We are particularly keen to identify the driver of a red hatchback vehicle that is believed to have been in the area at the time.
“If you can assist our enquiries, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 straight away. Quote reference NYP-13072025- 0112 when passing information.”