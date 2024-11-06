South Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a man was allegedly spotted performing a lewd act in a Sheffield park.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On September 9, at around 12:50am, South Yorkshire Police received reports of a man performing a lewd act.

Police say the alleged act of public indecency took place at Norfolk Park, Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have now released the image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

They say this man may “hold vital information that could help with the investigation”.

Do you recognise this man? | South Yorkshire Police

The man is described as a white and in his late 50s.

He was approximately 5ft 11ins tall with short receding grey/brown hair.

He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and was holding a red umbrella.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement police said: “You can report information to us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/107494/24.

You can access our online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.