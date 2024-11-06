Police appeal for information after man allegedly performed a ‘lewd act’ in a Sheffield park
On September 9, at around 12:50am, South Yorkshire Police received reports of a man performing a lewd act.
Police say the alleged act of public indecency took place at Norfolk Park, Sheffield.
Police have now released the image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
They say this man may “hold vital information that could help with the investigation”.
The man is described as a white and in his late 50s.
He was approximately 5ft 11ins tall with short receding grey/brown hair.
He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and was holding a red umbrella.
In a statement police said: “You can report information to us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/107494/24.
You can access our online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”