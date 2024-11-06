Police appeal for information after man allegedly performed a ‘lewd act’ in a Sheffield park

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 6th Nov 2024, 15:48 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 15:48 BST
South Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a man was allegedly spotted performing a lewd act in a Sheffield park.

On September 9, at around 12:50am, South Yorkshire Police received reports of a man performing a lewd act.

Police say the alleged act of public indecency took place at Norfolk Park, Sheffield.

Police have now released the image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

They say this man may “hold vital information that could help with the investigation”.

Do you recognise this man?placeholder image
Do you recognise this man? | South Yorkshire Police

The man is described as a white and in his late 50s.

He was approximately 5ft 11ins tall with short receding grey/brown hair.

He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and was holding a red umbrella.

In a statement police said: “You can report information to us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/107494/24.

You can access our online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

