Police appeal for witnesses after man, 48, dies in Rotherham car crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 48-year-old man died in a car crash in Rotherham.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday (Jan 23), South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a crash on the A57, Worksop Road, at the junction with Ryton Road, at 7:22pm.

The crash involved a single car and police believe a black Mercedes C200 left the carriageway and collided with trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Mercedes, a 48-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said his family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and police are appealing for witnesses.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who believes they have information or footage that can assist us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you believe you can help, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 826 of 23 January 2025.

“Footage can be submitted here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/footage-and-information-sought-following-fatal-collision-in-rotherham