Police appeal for witnesses after man, 48, dies in Rotherham car crash
On Thursday (Jan 23), South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a crash on the A57, Worksop Road, at the junction with Ryton Road, at 7:22pm.
The crash involved a single car and police believe a black Mercedes C200 left the carriageway and collided with trees.
The driver of the Mercedes, a 48-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have said his family has been informed and is being supported by officers.
An investigation has been launched into the incident and police are appealing for witnesses.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who believes they have information or footage that can assist us.
“If you believe you can help, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 826 of 23 January 2025.
“Footage can be submitted here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/footage-and-information-sought-following-fatal-collision-in-rotherham
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”