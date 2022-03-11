Humberside Police is now appealing for witnesses to the incident in Scunthorpe yesterday morning.

A spokesperson said the collision took place at Berkeley Roundabout, around 11.30am on Thursday, when a gold Vauxhall Corsa collided with a metal railing before overturning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating a collision in Scunthorpe where a man died after the car he was in hit a railing and overturned.

They added that his family have been made aware and are being supported by officers.