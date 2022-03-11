Humberside Police is now appealing for witnesses to the incident in Scunthorpe yesterday morning.
A spokesperson said the collision took place at Berkeley Roundabout, around 11.30am on Thursday, when a gold Vauxhall Corsa collided with a metal railing before overturning.
They added that his family have been made aware and are being supported by officers.
Anyone that witnessed what happened, saw the car prior to the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time is asked to contact Humberside Police via 101 line quoting log 186 of 10 March.