Police appeal for witnesses as motorcyclist is killed and man arrested in East Riding

A man has been arrested following the death of a motorcyclist near Holderness.

By Emma Ryan
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 1:19 pm
It happened yesterday morning (Wednesday) at around 7:50am on Station Road, Ottringham, when a Vauxhall Vivaro and a Lexmoto motorcycle were in collision.

The rider of the bike, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, Humberside Police added.

As part of the investigation, a man has been arrested by the force. They have been released under investigation whilst investigations continue, the spokesperson confirmed.

The collision which left a motorcyclist dead happened on Station Road in the village of Ottringham on the morning of Wednesday June 29.

If anyone witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage of the vehicles in the area at the time, they are asked to contact Humberside Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 105 of 29 June.