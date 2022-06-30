It happened yesterday morning (Wednesday) at around 7:50am on Station Road, Ottringham, when a Vauxhall Vivaro and a Lexmoto motorcycle were in collision.
The rider of the bike, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, Humberside Police added.
As part of the investigation, a man has been arrested by the force. They have been released under investigation whilst investigations continue, the spokesperson confirmed.
If anyone witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage of the vehicles in the area at the time, they are asked to contact Humberside Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 105 of 29 June.