It happened yesterday morning (Wednesday) at around 7:50am on Station Road, Ottringham, when a Vauxhall Vivaro and a Lexmoto motorcycle were in collision.

The rider of the bike, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, Humberside Police added.

As part of the investigation, a man has been arrested by the force. They have been released under investigation whilst investigations continue, the spokesperson confirmed.

