Police appeal for witnesses as Whitby assault victim dies in hospital

A 47-year-old man who was assaulted in Whitby last weekend has died.

The assault took place outside Porto Pizza on Windsor Terrace at around 12.05am on Sunday, February 24.

- > Whitby man jailed for 53 months after charging at his partner with a hammer, punching and biting her

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died on Thursday night, police said in a statement.

North Yorkshire Police said: "A 28-year-old man from Nottinghamshire has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody at this time."

Police are re-issuing their appeal for witnesses and urge anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

In particular, officers are asking anyone who was in Porto Pizza between 11.45pm on Saturday, February 23 and 12.15am on Sunday, February 24 to contact them, even if they did not witness the assault.

In an aim to speak to as many people as possible in the area in relation to the incident, officers will be at the scene outside Porto Pizza on Saturday night (March 2), until the early hours of Sunday March 3.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12190034150.